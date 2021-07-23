Readers are certainly familiar with the brilliant photographs Olean’s Dan Jordan shares with us. Most of the photos are of the American bald eagles that grace our area.
Well, Dan will be sharing more photos — as well as interesting facts and figures about eagles and their remarkable recovery from near extinction — during a July 31 presentation.
Presented by the Pfeiffer Nature Center, the event, “Our National Bird,” is set for 10 a.m. in the Sister Margaret Carney Lecture Hall at the Olean Business Development Center — adjacent to Dan’s studio.
There is limited seating, so folks are asked to reserve by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or calling the PNC office at 933-0187. Donations to the Center are also gratefully accepted.
MEANWHILE, we also want to share a poem submitted to us by someone who has been inspired by Dan’s photos. Chuck Wiser penned “Through the Eyes of an Eagle.”
Through the eye of an eagle, we are seen large or small.
As it soars through the heavens keeping watch on us all.
Our panorama unfolds, to its view from the sky.
Overseeing our days ever vigilant on High.
Such a majestic symbol of its freedom in flight
Leading us both through the darkness or by dawns early light.
Though sightings of eagles were nearly lost to our view
On behalf of the eagle, stewardship saw us through.
Why has it been chosen to be our banner or crest?
Did we see your protection as you guarded your nest?
As we journey through life whether strong man or waif
Through the eyes of the eagle, we shall feel ever safe.