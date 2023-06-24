The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled new Western New York region license plate and a redesigned Buffalo Bills license custom plate on Friday, part of a series of new regional license plates, at Niagara Falls State Park.
The WNY plate, unveiled by DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder, features an image of the world-famous waterfall. The redesigned Buffalo Bills custom license plate is also available now for passenger and commercial class vehicles.
The regional plates are being unveiled and made available for sale throughout the month of June.
“Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers,” Schroeder says. “These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live.”
Buffalo Bills executive Ron Raccuia adds, “The Bills are proud to collaborate with the New York State DMV on this great initiative and we’re excited to offer our great fans another way to showcase their team pride year-round.”
In total, there are more than 200 custom license plates available from the DMV, representing branches of the military and veterans, counties and regions of New York State, professions, causes, sports teams and more. Revenues from some cause plates support charities, such as the World Trade Center Memorial Scholarship Fund, Cure Childhood Cancer Research Fund, the Environmental Protection Fund and the Life Pass It On Trust Fund.
Custom plates may be ordered on the DMV website, by mail, or by calling the Custom Plates office at (518) 402-4838. They are also available with the International Symbol of Access (ISA) for any registrant who qualifies. Any qualifying applicant who wants a plate with the ISA on it must contact the Custom Plates office before submitting their application.
A CLARIFICATION: New York State Park officials let us know that a photo of a peregrine falcon nest that accompanied Thursday’s State & Union was taken in Taughannock Falls State Park — not Stony Brook State Park in Steuben County.
State park officials shared news this week that, for the first time on record, endangered peregrine falcons are nesting above the Stony Brook gorge, while mentioning a nesting pair at Taughannock that have returned for the past few years.