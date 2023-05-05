In two years from Sunday, the federal government will require a READ ID or other federally accepted document like an enhance ID or a passport to board a flight within the United States.
On what would have been the original deadline day before an extension, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles urges New Yorkers to apply for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID now to avoid the last-minute rush in 2025.
“The REAL ID deadline will be here before we know it, so if your license or non-driver ID is due for renewal, we want you to consider a REAL ID or Enhanced ID and avoid having to upgrade your ID in two years,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner.
Originally set to expire this Friday, the Federal Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline to May 7, 2025.
To help ease the process of getting a REAL ID or an Enhanced License, the DMV has implemented an online pre-screening process that enables applicants to submit their DMV forms and proofs of identification and residency documents to DMV prior to visiting an office. A DMV representative reviews the paperwork for completeness and accuracy and sends feedback to the customer, so they know if they have everything they need before they visit an office.
DMV officials say more than 97% of applicants who utilized this process have been able to make only one visit to a DMV to finalize the application and get their photo taken.
“The pre-screening service is part of a much broader effort underway at DMV to better serve our customers,” Schroeder said. “We are also offering expanded live chat, which has enabled us to respond quicker to more of our customers’ questions and concerns, and we have made it more convenient than ever to get an appointment in many offices. Nearly every New Yorker relies on the DMV at some point, so we are focused on simplifying the way we do business.”
New Yorkers whose license or ID is up for renewal now can get a REAL ID at no additional cost to the renewal fee, and those seeking to upgrade now when not up for renewal pay an extra $12.50. In addition to the REAL ID, which is also needed to enter some federal buildings, the DMV offers an enhanced ID, which meets federal REAL ID standards.
An enhanced ID costs $30 extra and can be used as identification when returning to the U.S. by land or sea from Canada, Mexico and some countries in the Caribbean. A passport is also acceptable as a REAL ID-compliant document.
The federal REAL ID Act requires customers applying for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID to visit a DMV office to prove who they are and to have a new photograph taken. Many DMV offices require customers to make a reservation, which customers can do online at dmv.ny.gov/offices/.
Before going to the DMV, New Yorkers are encouraged to use the Document Guide to help determine what documents they need to bring to the office. The guide, which takes just minutes to complete, asks customers a series of short, simple questions to help them determine what proofs of identification and residency they need to bring.
Only original documents, or certified copies of certain documents, will be accepted.
DMV also issued guidance to help customers avoid the top 5 most common mistakes people make when seeking to get a REAL ID. One of the important reminders is to provide documentation if your name has changed.
To learn more about the NYS DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov.