History is literally being uncovered during renovations at the new home for the African American Center for Cultural Development in Olean
While making progress in the building’s downstairs restroom, project contractor Keith Custer, of Kinley, and architect Tammy Hilmey discovered a hidden room when taking down part of the wall.
“It had a regular door, and Keith knocked the door down and found the opening,” said Della Moore, Executive Director of the center. “Tammy climbed in first, and then she called me and I couldn’t wait to get down there.”
As Moore and Hilmey began investigating the room, they found a nameplate for one of the house’s former owners that read, “Capt. S. J. Castilone, Medical Corps.”
“I said, ‘Tammy, look at this,’ and we picked it up and wiped it off,” she said. “I’m sorry I didn’t have a brush like in archeological finds, but we treated it with great respect.”
Moore said any family members of Dr. Castilone who would like to have the nameplate may do so. Otherwise, it will remain part of the history of the center in telling the story of the house.
Additionally, Moore is looking for any information the public may have about Castilone himself. Because of his status in the medical corps, she thinks he might have served during World War II.
“I have to learn more about Dr. Castilone because people have just bits and pieces talking about him,” Moore said. “There are some people who are old enough to have gone to him when they were young.”
Because the room itself had been sealed off and preserved for so many years, Moore said everything was still intact including the wallpaper.
“It was so cool climbing in there. It’s not very big,” she said of the room. “I stood there the other day and looked at it and said, ‘What stories you could tell.’”
Moore said they don’t know the original purpose for the room nor how long it had been boarded up. It’s small but also quite deep, she said, figuring it wouldn’t work just for storage.
“But we’re going to find out and somehow incorporate it into the history of the house and the center,” she added.
Meanwhile, the renovations process is chugging along nicely. Moore said she and Hilmey also recently unearthed a fireplace that they hope to restore the facade of for display purposes.
“It’s so exciting finding all these nooks and crannies,” she added. “The house is just talking to us.” Moore said she likes to listen to the displays of each new room they work in to figure out how to set it up, calling it “such a beautiful feeling” and a journey.
The center continues to search for and accept funding to help finance the large-scale restoration project. She said they’ve been working with Linked Hands for help with grants and involved in this year’s Cattaraugus Gives fundraising event.
Future plans for the center include an Underground Railroad exhibit in the basement and a commercial kitchen with a seating room for events. Moore said the windows have recently been installed and they still need to bring doors up to code.
“We’re trying and doing what we can,” she said. “We don’t like to ask for money, but we can’t do this by ourselves. We’ve had great, great help and lots of help.”
Announced in November 2019, local attorneys Ed Wagner and Jack Hart donated the Queen Anne-style home at 214 N. Barry St. as the new home for the nonprofit group.
Renovations to the property will include a lift allowing for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant access to the basement and first floor, with gallery space on those floors. The second floor will contain a library, but will not need public access.
The renovations are funded primarily through a $225,000 award in 2018 from the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative in addition to matching funds raised by the nonprofit.
“I can’t wait until it’s finished, but I’m enjoying the process to get to the finish because I know there’s a blazing light at the end of the tunnel that’s getting closer and closer,” she added.
For more information on the center or to help volunteer or donate, call Moore at 215-704-6608 or email aaccdofolean@gmail.com.