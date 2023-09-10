More than 1 million vehicles were stolen across the country in 2022 — a 7% increase from 2021 — data shows, as the number of nationwide thefts continues to climb since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But some vehicles are much more likely to be stolen than others, whether it’s due to increased desirability, or simply availability.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual list of the most frequently-stolen vehicles in the United States over the past year.
”Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year,” said David J. Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB. “Vehicle theft disrupts lives, causes financial hardship, and undermines community safety. Addressing this problem is not just the responsibility of law enforcement agencies; it requires a partnership between vehicle owners, community members, as well as federal, state and local governments.”
For the second straight year, Chevrolet and Ford pickup trucks topped the list of the most frequently-stolen vehicles, with full-size pick-up trucks accounting for roughly 25% of all stolen vehicles in 2022.
According to the list, the following 10 vehicles had the most reported thefts in the United States in 2022:
1. Chevrolet Pickup (full size) — 49,903 total thefts
2. Ford Pickup (full size) — 48,175 total thefts
3. Honda Civic — 27,113 total thefts
4. Honda Accord — 27,089 total thefts
5. Hyundai Sonata — 21,707 total thefts
6. Hyundai Elantra — 19,602 total thefts
7. Kia Optima — 18,221 total thefts
8. Toyota Camry — 17,094 total thefts
9. GMC Pickup (full size) — 16,622 total thefts
10. Honda CR-V — 13,832 total thefts
However, the most commonly stolen vehicles vary state-by-state, due to differing consumer preferences.
For example, in states where the majority of residents live in urban communities, pick-up trucks are less common and, as a result, are stolen less frequently.
The following 10 vehicles had the most reported thefts in New York in 2022, the data shows:
1. Honda CR-V — 1,315 total thefts
2. Honda Accord — 1,154 total thefts
3. Honda Civic — 656 total thefts
4. Toyota Camry — 635 total thefts
5. Jeep Grand Cherokee — 501 total thefts
6. Ford Econoline E350 — 445 total thefts
7. Hyundai Elantra — 408 total thefts
8. Ford Econoline E250 — 383 total thefts
9. Chevrolet Pickup (full size) — 334 total thefts
10. Toyota Rav4 — 332 total thefts
The NICB recommends that car owners take a multi-layered approach to protecting their vehicle, including common sense measures like locking doors and closing windows, as well as installing warning devices like audio alarms.
Drivers may also want to consider immobilizing devices, which prevent a vehicle from being hot-wired, and tracking devices, which make it easier for police to locate a vehicle in the event that it is stolen.