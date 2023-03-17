While this weekend brings low temperatures in the teens, spring — at least spring weather — is trying to creep closer.
Actual spring — as in the vernal or spring equinox — arrives at 5:24 p.m. Monday and is the astronomical beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere and the autumn season in the Southern Hemisphere.
As the Old Farmer’s Almanac explains, in the Northern Hemisphere, the spring equinox occurs when the sun crosses the celestial equator going south to north. “It’s called the ‘celestial’ equator because it’s an imaginary line in the sky above the Earth’s equator. Imagine standing on the equator; the sun would pass directly overhead on its way north.”
On the spring equinox, the Northern and Southern hemispheres receive roughly equal amounts of sunlight; neither hemisphere is tilted more toward or away from the Sun than the other.
“Although in most locations (the North Pole and Equator being exceptions) the amount of daylight had been increasing each day after the winter solstice,” the Almanac explains, “after the spring equinox, many places will experience more daylight than darkness in each 24-hour day.”
The amount of daylight each day will continue to increase until the summer solstice in latter June, during which the longest period of daylight occurs.
An interesting fact from the Almanac: Equinoxes are the only two times each year that the sun rises due east and sets due west for all of us on Earth. While the Sun passes overhead, the tilt of the Earth is zero relative to the sun, which means that Earth’s axis neither points toward nor away from the sun. (Note, however, that the Earth never orbits upright, but is always tilted on its axis by about 23.5 degrees.)
FROM THE “OOPS” DEPARTMENT: Friday’s State & Union, written for St. Patrick’s Day, featured our editor Jim Eckstrom’s account of his hike to the New Ireland area in Allegany State Park.
Unfortunately, Jim’s byline was dropped by computer coding from the column in the print edition and, since it was presented in first-person, a couple of readers contacted us to ask who did the writing. We apologize for the mystery.