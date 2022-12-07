Full Moon

December’s full moon — the Cold Moon — appeared Wednesday night.

 OTH file

December’s full moon — the Full Cold Moon — reached its peak late Wednesday. The Old Farmer's Almanac tells us that in most of North America, the moon was seen to drift very close to Mars and then obscure it entirely.

This astronomical event is called a “lunar occultation.” That being said, folks around here didn't miss much because of the cloud cover that was prevalent Wednesday night.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social