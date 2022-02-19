The state Department of Environmental Conservation wants New Yorkers to be aware of potential conflicts between people and coyotes to protect the public and their pets.
“This is the time of year when New York’s resident coyotes breed and set up dens for pups that will arrive in the spring,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says. “While conflicts with people and pets are rare, New Yorkers should remain alert and follow DEC’s common-sense guidelines to minimize the risk for potential conflicts with coyotes.”
Coyotes can be found in habitats throughout the state, from rural farmland and forests to green spaces in suburban and urban areas. Coyotes are numerous in the hills and woods around Olean, as well as throughout the region.
For the most part, the DEC notes, coyotes avoid contact with people. However, conflicts with people and pets may occur as coyotes tend to be more territorial during breeding and pup-rearing seasons in the spring and summer.
To reduce the likelihood of conflicts with coyotes, New Yorkers are encouraged to take the following steps:
• Do not feed coyotes.
• Do not leave food outside. Pet food and garbage attract coyotes and other wildlife and increase risks to people and pets.
• Do not feed pets outside, prevent access to garbage and fence or enclose compost piles.
• Eliminate availability of bird seed. Concentrations of birds and rodents that come to feeders can attract coyotes.
Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets. If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior: stand tall and hold your arms up or out to look as large as possible. If a coyote lingers for too long, make loud noises, wave arms and throw sticks and stones.
Do not allow pets to run free. Supervise outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at sunset and at night. Small dogs and cats are especially vulnerable.
During this time of year, coyotes tend to be more active and may be more visible and simply seeing a coyote occasionally is not a cause for concern. However, if coyotes exhibit bold behaviors and fail to exhibit fear of people, or if seen repeatedly during the day near residences, the public is advised to contact their Regional DEC Wildlife Office for assistance.