The Saratoga Springs Public Library sent the Times Herald a letter this week, hoping to get locals interested in the “Dear New Yorker” program.
What’s that?
The program, styled on a similar exercise in Oregon, aims to connect people from across the state with letters or cards, showing the diversity of life across the Empire State. The gist of the program is you write a letter or a card and mail it to the Saratoga Springs library, where staff and volunteers sort, log and mail it out to another participant somewhere in the state. Officials hope to connect those with similar interests who live in different part of the state.
Participants will eventually be able to swap addresses if they want, otherwise all letters will be exchanged anonymously.
The project was inspired by Sue Johnson, who first brought the idea to the Saratoga Springs Public Library in 2020.
“What’s a day in the life in your town? What do you like about it? What makes your town unique?” Johnson told Saratoga Today. “Our state is so diverse, and in so many ways.”
Writers are asked to leave their addresses off the letters themselves, and please try to be courteous — avoid offensive language or inappropriate topics, please.
Mail your letters or cards to Saratoga Springs Public Library c/o J. Ogrodowski/Dear NYer, 49 Henry Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For more information, visit www.guides.sspl.org/dearnyer
Having writer’s block? Try some of these topics from the library’s suggestions list:
- What your favorite thing is about living where you live
- What you see on your morning, afternoon or evening walks
- What your favorite type of food to make or take out is
- Do you have a pet? What is something funny or endearing your pet does?
- When COVID is over, where would you like to travel to?
- Do you have any hobbies that you really love? Write about them
- Do you have a favorite state landmark that you like to visit?
SPEAKING OF LIBRARIES, our own Friends of the Olean Public Library will be holding the third-annual Read Between the Wines fundraiser from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the library.
The evening will include tastings of a variety of New York State wines, including Agness Cellars and Arrowhead, provided by Allen’s Liquor Store, along with beer samples from Four Mile Brewing; along with appetizers, and a basket raffle. There will also be bottles of wine available for purchase.
Presale tickets are $20 per person, $35 for two, and $10 for designated drivers. Identification as well as ticket, will be required for entrance to the fundraiser. Tickets are available at the Front Desk of the Library.
For more information, call (716) 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.