Spring has been well on its way, and one of hallmarks of the season is garage and yard sales. There have been a few here and there, but one of the biggies is coming up.
With that, the first deadline is noon Tuesday to enter this year’s first Community-Wide Garage Sale. The event is scheduled for May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to get up in their attics, basements and garages and start sorting and cleaning.
Meanwhile, the deadline for the second date of the Garage Sales Days will be Tuesday, May 9, with the event on May 13.
For anyone who is interested in holding a garage sale at their home, they need to register their address with GOACC and will be placed on the garage sale map for a $5 fee. GOACC will need the address and a short list of items that the home will be selling.
Also next week after registration, stop at the Chamber and pick up your free Garage Sale sign that has space to list your address. GOACC stresses to anyone hosting a garage sale to not place a sign in the public right of way.
Maps depicting the locations of the garage sales will be available Thursday and also will be outside the GOACC office on the morning of the sales, beginning at 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Mail or drop off garage sale information to GOACC, 301 N. Union St. You may also fax information to 372-7912 or email info@oleanny.com.
The event has no rain date; household sales will go forward rain or shine.
For more information, contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433.