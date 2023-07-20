Cutco Corporation is donating more than $300,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association as the result of its month-long cause-marketing effort in June.
The cutlery manufacturer far exceeded its goal for selling limited-edition purple products to support the Association during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
At the beginning of June, Cutco committed to donating 10% of every Cutco purple product purchase, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $50,000 to support local chapters across the country. Due to strong sales, the company was able to donate more than six times that dollar amount by the time the effort ended on June 30.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome,” says Jim Stitt Jr., president and CEO of Cutco. “What’s also really exciting is that the donation is being filtered down to 75 local chapters, based on purchase location, to support those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers at the community level.”
The purple Cutco products offered included Purple Super Shears, Purple Traditional Cheese Knife with sheath, Purple 5-inch Petite Santoku with sheath, Purple Cutting Board and a Positively Purple Set in Gift Box with sheaths, which included the Traditional Cheese Knife and 5-inch Petite Santoku, both in purple. The products were available online, at the Cutco/KA-BAR Visitors Center on East State Street and at Cutco’s retail locations throughout the country.
Cutco also bathed its headquarters at 1116 E. State with purple lights, and promoted its partnership with videos, photos and stories on its website and in social media.
Donna McCullough, chief mission and field operations officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, notes that there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 11 million caregivers providing unpaid support for their loved ones.
“The overwhelming customer response to the campaign indicates our cause is resonating personally for so many,” she says. “We are grateful for Cutco’s continued and abundant generosity, which makes it possible to reach and help more families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.