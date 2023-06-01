Cutco Corporation is once again partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association, offering limited-edition purple products for sale during the month of June in support of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
The purple products will help the association provide education and support to the millions who face dementia every day, while advancing critical research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure.
Today through June 30, 10% of every Cutco purple product purchase, with a minimum guaranteed total donation of $50,000, will go to the Alzheimer’s Association, in support of local chapters, based on purchase location.
“Many of our employees and their families have been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Jim Stitt Jr., president and CEO of Cutco. “The purple products will not only help raise money for such an important cause, the color will serve as a reminder of the Alzheimer’s Association and its dedication to fighting the disease.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million. In addition, over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. The latest statistics indicate that caregivers provide an estimated 18 billion hours of unpaid care annually valued at nearly $340 billion.
“We are grateful Cutco Cutlery is supporting our mission through their purple product promotion this June,” says Donna McCullough, chief mission and field operations officer for the Alzheimer’s Association. “Cutco’s generous support during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month brings both financial support and increased awareness to our cause, enabling us to reach and help more individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”
The purple Cutco Products being offered include Purple Super Shears, Purple Traditional Cheese Knife with Sheath, Purple 5-inch Petite Santoku with Sheath, Purple Cutting Board and a Positively Purple Set in Gift Box with Sheaths, which includes the Traditional Cheese Knife and 5″ Petite Santoku, both in purple. The products are available online at www.cutco.com, the Cutco/KA-BAR Visitors Center on East State Street in Olean and at Cutco’s retail locations throughout the country.
Cutco will also be bathing its headquarters at 1116 E. State St. with purple lights, and will be promoting its partnership with videos, photos and stories on its website and in social media.