Tina Dewe of Cuba didn’t put a lot of thought into her prediction for State & Union’s annual first snowfall contest.
“I just picked it out of blue ... I thought Nov. 8 sounded about right,” she said of her entry. “It was Election Day and that seemed to fit.”
Tina’s prediction was the latest date on the calendar among the numerous entries submitted to the Olean Times Herald, which means she was going to be winner as soon as Olean received enough snow to stick to surfaces. Nov. 13, which was Sunday, is the latest date for a winner in the relatively short history of S&U’s annual contest.
Predictions ranged from Oct. 22 to Tina’s Nov. 8, with Nov. 2 and 3 the most popular choices.
Of course, as chronicled a few weeks ago, areas in Cattaraugus County received legitimate snowfall on Oct. 18, and flakes were falling in Olean. But as our rules for the contest state, there has to be some trace of sticking snow in Olean for the contest to be called. On Sunday, that sticking snow materialized (and there was possibility of a lot more in the forecast for this week as well).
While Tina says she’s not much of a weather watcher — “I only pay any attention when I have to drive” — this is the second time she or a family member has been featured in the Times Herald because of a weather-related story.
Her son, Joshua, was featured on the front page of the Feb. 1, 1995, edition of the Times Herald after he found a weather balloon on the ground as he was heading out for the school bus. Attached to the balloon was a box with instructions to send it to the affixed address.
“So someone in my family makes the paper because of a weather-related event about every 25 years or so,” Tina laughed. She also admits that she’s not much of a fan of snow, but she’s happy to live in the Olean and Cuba areas and accepts the weather as part of the region she loves.
A lifelong resident of Olean and Cuba, she graduated from Cuba Central School and works for the Iroquois Group of Allegany.
Tina’s prize for winning the contest is this year’s Santa Claus Lane ornament commissioned by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce: a depiction of Pioneer Park and its bandstand in Portville.
Through the ornament sales, holiday lights are funded and can be lit in Olean from November to early January. The ornament, in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald, is available ($25) through the Chamber.