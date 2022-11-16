First-snow contest winner

Tina Dewe of Cuba is State & Union’s first-snow contest winner for 2022.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

Tina Dewe of Cuba didn’t put a lot of thought into her prediction for State & Union’s annual first snowfall contest.

“I just picked it out of blue ... I thought Nov. 8 sounded about right,” she said of her entry. “It was Election Day and that seemed to fit.”

