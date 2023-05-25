Mark Frank, a Cuba-Rushford High School and St. Bonaventure University alumnus, has been promoted to colonel in the New York Army National Guard.
The son of Douglas and Elizabeth Frank of Cuba, Frank serves full-time as the director of military personnel at the Joint Force Headquarters in Latham.
Frank began his military career in 2000 when he graduated from St. Bonaventure as a Distinguished Military Graduate and received a commission as a second lieutenant aviation officer. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2002 for a seven-month rotation in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Additionally, he deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2003 for an 11-month rotation in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Frank earned master of strategic studies degree from the U.S. Army War College, a master of arts degree in public administration from Webster University and a bachelor of arts degree in political science from St. Bonaventure.
He is a graduate of the Aviation Officer Basic Course, the CH-47D Aviator Qualification Course, the Engineer Captains Career Course, the Human Resources Management Qualification Course, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, the U.S. Army War College, the U.S. Army Airborne School and the U.S. Army Air Assault School.
Frank’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Army Aviator Badge, the Parachutist Badge and the Air Assault Badge.
Frank and his wife Kristin have four children, Jacob, Clare, Maria and Lucy.