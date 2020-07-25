The Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway has been awarded a $42,000 design and access grant to help close a critical gap in the 90-mile Genesee Valley Greenway State Park.
The grant, awarded through the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Funds administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, will be used for a feasibility study to explore possible trail routes in the village and town of Cuba.
There is a gap between 1.3 miles of existing GVGSP trail at the western edge of the village and existing GVGSP trail north of the village in Allegany, Wyoming, Livingston and Monroe counties, according to FOGVG president Joan Schumaker.
“Closing this trail gap is essential for both the GVGSP and the people in Cuba,” she says. “We are most thankful that this grant will allow us to move closer to achieving this goal.”
The study will include an analysis of the possibility of state ownership of a trail route and prioritize recommendations with an implementation schedule, including timeframes to complete the Cuba trail route options for connecting the Greenway.
One special focus of the study will be the Interstate 86 barrier, which separates the village trail section options from the Cuba-Rushford High School. Identifying a way to close this trail gap will provide a safe route to school for students from the village.
In supporting the grant request, Carlos Gildemeister, superintendent of the Cuba-Rushford district, says the GVG passageway near the school could potentially have an environmentally friendly rest-stop maintained by students for public enjoyment and recreation.
“This type of involvement and responsibility on the part of students would teach them responsibility and connect them to the benefit being added to the greater communities,” Gildemeister says.
The grant also complements FOGVG’s efforts to create a series of Greenway Trail Towns, an initiative to revitalize rural communities by growing outdoor tourism and small businesses, building a foundation for long-term economic development and creating recreational opportunities with healthy outcomes.
This initiative will also help preserve Cuba’s historic and natural resources for local residents, supporters say.
FOGVG director Carl Schoenthal, who is leading an effort to establish trail towns along the GVG while also serving as an administrator of the grant, says another aspect of the study is to identify a Cuba entrance to the Greenway.
He says such a spot would serve as a state-owned “gateway” from the south to the entire GVGSP. By establishing a continuous GVGSP and a gateway within the village, Cuba can become a GVG Trail Town.
FOGVG was formed in 1993 to work to establish and maintain a public, multi-use trail and natural greenway corridor along the abandoned Genesee Valley Canal and its successor, the Pennsylvania Railroad, Rochester Division, from the Erie Canal Heritage Trail in Rochester to Hinsdale.