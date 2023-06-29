Cornell Cooperative Extension in Cattaraugus County’s Master Gardener Program received rare nine-spotted ladybugs, larvae and eggs as part of Cornell’s “Lost Ladybug” project to help re-establish local native populations across New York state.
Shannon Rinnow, a master gardener with CCE, writes that, according to legend, when a ladybug lands on you, it represents good luck and fortune. And if you count the spots, you’ll have as many years of good luck as the bug does spots.
However, these days, if a ladybug lands on you, it is likely their non-native lookalike, the Asian lady beetle, Rinnow writes. There has been a decline in native ladybugs, which are beneficial insect predators. If you are a gardener, these are welcomed friends of your garden.
Most ladybugs in North America are beneficial as both adults and larvae, feeding primarily on aphids. If aphids are limited, ladybug adults and larvae may feed on the eggs of moths and beetles, mites, thrips and other small insects, as well as pollen and nectar.
Because of their ability to survive on other prey when aphids are in short supply, ladybugs are a valuable natural enemy you want around. The “Lost Ladybug” project is a citizen science effort that relies on the public to scout for native ladybugs, such as the nine-spotted ones received in Ellicottville.
Volunteers across the country look for ladybugs in their yards, gardens or other locations. When volunteers spot ladybugs, they upload a photograph and identify the location where the photo was taken for Cornell researchers. Cornell uses this information to learn more about where our native ladybugs are found, how many there might be and what effect the changing distribution of ladybugs may have on local ecosystems.
Those interested in joining the cause may visit www.lostladybug.org.