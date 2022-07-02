U.S. consumers will pay $69.68 — about $10 more than in 2021 — for their favorite Independence Day cookout foods, including cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken breasts, homemade potato salad, strawberries and ice cream, based on an American Farm Bureau Federation survey.
The overall cost for the cookout is up 17%, a result of ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation and the war in Ukraine.
Farmers are feeling the price-point pain too, like the people they grow food for, says AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan.
“Despite higher food prices, the supply chain disruptions and inflation have made farm supplies more expensive; like consumers, farmers are price-takers not price-makers,” Cryan says.
Cryan also pointed to the cascading effects of the war in Ukraine, as that country’s contributions to global food security are cut off, Russian and Belarusian fertilizer exports are constrained, and some other countries pull back exports to protect their domestic supplies.
The marketbasket survey shows the largest year-to-year price increase was for ground beef.
Survey results showed the retail price for 2 pounds of ground beef at $11.12, up 36% from last year. Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department’s Producer Price Index indicates that compared to a year ago, farm-level cattle prices are up 17.5%, but wholesale beef prices are down 14%.
Several other foods in the survey, including chicken breasts, pork chops, potato salad, fresh-squeezed lemonade, pork and beans, hamburger and hot dog buns and cookies, also increased in price.
One bright spot for consumers is the average retail price for strawberries, which declined by 86 cents compared to a year ago. Sliced cheese and potato chips also dropped in price, 48 cents and 22 cents, respectively.
Better weather conditions in some fruit-growing regions and greater retailer pricing flexibility for processed products are the likely drivers behind the modest price declines for these items.
GOING CAMPING
An estimated 21.5 million Americans are expected to go camping for the Fourth of July holiday, an increase of about 8.6% over 2021, according to Kampgrounds of America, a system of more than 500 campgrounds across the U.S. and Canada.
State parks will bear the brunt of the holiday crowds, with about half of those responding to most recent KOA survey pointing to those public campgrounds as their destinations.
KOA conducts ongoing surveys of the public and most recently has found that 42% of campers this summer have canceled some other type of travel and replaced those plans with camping. About 13% canceled a trip that included flying somewhere, while about 10% canceled a cruise or a resort stay.
While most 2021 campers (74%) plan to continue the experience this summer, nearly eight in 10 say they will be making changes.
Of those 34% plan to camp closer to, 33% will take fewer trips but stay longer, 22% expect to spend less on food and entertainment during their camping trips
And, of those giving up camping this year, 30% point to overall financial concerns, while another 25% note gas prices.