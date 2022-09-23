This fall the American Red Cross and Community Blood Bank are asking the public to turn over a new leaf by donating lifesaving blood.
While the leaves turn, the need for blood never changes. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care — especially ahead of the busy holiday season.
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.
To find a Community Blood Bank drive, log on at fourhearts.org. The organization, based in. Erie, Pa., served southwestern New York and northwest Pennsylvania.
Over the past several months, the number of donors showing up each day has decreased, creating a struggle to meet the needs of hospitals in the region. Patients in most hospitals have access to less than a one-day supply of blood for almost all blood types.
“The need for blood doesn’t stop. Each day babies are born, cancer patients require treatments, surgeries and traumas occur.” says Community Blood Bank’s executive director, Dee Rosenthal. “All types are needed, however, there has been a near constant critical need for type O.”
The Red Cross, through Sept. 30, is automatically entering donors for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience in 2023. Donors are also automatically entered for a chance to win a $500 gas card. All who come to give Oct. 1-31 will receive a $5 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.
Upcoming area Red Cross blood donation opportunities:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Olean, Oct. 7, noon to 5 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St., and Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall.
• Perrysburg, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perrysburg Volunteer Fire Co., 12007 Main Street.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Belfast, Oct. 4, noon to 5 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King St.
• Houghton, Oct. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Houghton University-Gillette Hall, 1 Willard Ave.