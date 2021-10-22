We’re coming up on Halloween and among the many spooky symbols that illustrate the season are bats.
But while bats are indeed scary looking — and they freak people out when they happen to swoop close in the twilight — they serve a critical role in the environment.
In observance of the annual Bat Week, Oct. 24-31, the state Department of Environmental Conservation urges outdoor adventurers to avoid visiting caves and mines during the fall and winter months. Bats hibernate in many of these underground cavities, where relatively constant, warm temperatures protect bats from noise and harsh winter temperatures above ground.
Human disturbance is especially harmful to New York’s bat populations since the arrival of white-nose syndrome, a fungus that has killed more than 90% of bats at hibernation sites in the state.
“With Halloween fast approaching, DEC is urging outdoor adventurers to steer clear of caves and mines to protect New York’s at-risk bat populations,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says.
Bat Week is organized by representatives from conservation groups and government agencies in the U.S. and Canada. Bats are most helpful to humans in that they eat pounds and pounds of bugs out of the summer air — including mosquitoes.
In recent years, scientists have found some evidence of recovery of the once-common little brown bat throughout New York state. While this apparent stabilization provides a hopeful outlook after more than a decade of devastating declines, similar evidence of stabilization is not yet seen for other severely affected bat species.
Two species of bats are currently protected under federal and state endangered species law. The Indiana bat, which is sparsely distributed across New York, is a federally endangered bat listed before white-nose syndrome began affecting bat populations.
The northern long-eared bat is protected as a threatened species under federal and New York state endangered species law. The current population for this formerly common bat is approximately 1% of its previous size, making this species the most severely affected by white-nose syndrome.
Nonetheless, northern long-eared bats are still widely distributed in New York.
Anyone entering a northern long-eared bat hibernation site from Oct. 1 through April 30, the typical hibernation period for bats, may be subject to prosecution.
There is currently no treatment for bats suffering from white-nose syndrome. Along with the state Department of Health, DEC is partnering with researchers from the National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin, and experts at universities across the country to better understand the disease and develop a treatment. This collaborative effort helped identify that reducing disturbances at hibernation sites during the winter can help the remaining animals survive.