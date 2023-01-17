Feeding deer

A feeding site like this to attract whitetail deer is illegal in New York state.

 New York DEC

Now that whitetail deer hunting seasons have ended in Western New York, it may be tempting to begin feeding deer to “help” them through the winter.

However, the state Department of Environmental Conservation says, feeding deer during the winter or other times of the year is unnecessary, prohibited in New York and can have very negative consequences for deer, your neighbors and surrounding wildlife habitat.

