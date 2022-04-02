With spring comes spring cleaning — and perhaps a time to cut down a bit on the clutter.
With that in mind, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials have slated the Community-Wide Garage Sale for Saturday, May 21.
The Chamber is encouraging folks to get up in their attics, basements and garages and start sorting and cleaning. Erica Dreher, member outreach coordinator, says, “Garage sales are very well attended events. More than 100 houses participated last year and more than 222 maps were handed out. We encourage residents to hold garage sales at their homes or join with neighbors to hold block sales.”
For anyone who is interested in taking part, they need to register their address with GOACC and will be placed on the garage sale map for a $5 fee. GOACC will need your address, and a short list of items that will be for sale. The week of the garage sale day, stop back to the Chamber and pick up your free Garage Sale sign that has space to list your address.
Households will also pick up information packets from the Cattaraugus County Health Department. The packet contains information on how to clean items and the sale area, guidelines on how to place merchandise out and to limit the number of buyers to the sale at one time. GOACC also stresses those coming to the sales to maintain 6 feet of distancing from others and to wear face coverings.
The deadline to list your garage sale is May 17 at noon. Maps depicting the locations of the garage and yard sales will be available on May 20 and also will be outside the GOACC office on the morning of the sales, from 7 to 9 a.m. Mail or drop off garage sale information to GOACC, 301 N. Union St. You may also fax information to 372-7912 or email info@oleanny.com.
Some tips for a successful community-wide garage sale: Clean out what you don’t need; sort and organize your items; get whatever supplies you might need; name your price and make prices visible; bundle items; safeguard your money and valuables, and don’t forget to have change on hand.
The event has no rain date; household sales will go forward rain or shine. For more information, contact the Chamber at 372-4433.