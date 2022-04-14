The City of Olean centennial time capsule planted on Sept. 26, 1993, was opened Monday morning at the Municipal Building.
The city was incorporated in April 1893 and the committee formed to honor the 100-year anniversary placed a time capsule underground near the Municipal Building mural in 1993 during the centennial celebration. The committee’s intention was to exhume the capsule during the city’s 125th anniversary in 2018.
A number of former committee members, council members and citizens who contributed to the time capsule attended the ceremony. Mayor Bill Aiello welcomed them and said, “The committee wanted to open the vault after 25 years. It’s a little late — but better late than never.”
Aiello added that a number of problems were encountered when the time capsule was exhumed.
“It was buried so well that we had a hard time finding it,” he said. “And once we found it, despite the painstaking preparation by the committee to keep moisture out, water found its way into the capsule. And, finally, because of the water damage, the vault opened when it was being pulled out of the ground!”
However, the mayor said, thanks to the city’s contractor, Benson Construction and Development, as well as Keri Kerper from Community Development and the City’s engineering staff of David Crandall and Allyson Bretzin, “we were able to salvage a great deal of the memorabilia that was placed in the capsule.”
Following the mayor’s welcome, committee members were given gloves to allow them to go through the items that had been placed in plastic bags. Items included Buffalo Bills and St. Bonaventure University collectibles; items from Blue Bird Bus Company and the Old Library; newspapers, city documents and narratives; as well as flags and photographs.
The items have been taken to the William O. Smith Recreation Center to be dried out and hopefully preserved.
City receives award
The American Public Works Association-Western New York Branch and the statewide association honored the city of Olean its 2021 Transportation Project of the Year Award for the Walkable Olean Phase II Project that connects North Union Street to Olean General Hospital via Main Street.
Aiello attended the APWA-Western Branch annual awards dinner earlier this month in Buffalo. In accepting the award on behalf of the city, he acknowledged the honor and said, “I would like to thank the city’s consultant, CPL, and the contractor, D&H Excavating, Inc. They did an excellent job and were able to complete the project in the middle of the pandemic.”
The mayor also thanked Empire State Development, National Grid and the State Transportation Alternative Program for their financial support as well as recognized Olean’s Community Development Office, which was instrumental in securing funding for the project.
“Special thanks also goes to City of Olean employees who helped on the project, such as former DPW director Bob Ring, and his staff, including the city electricians,” Aiello added.
The award was established to promote excellence in the management and administration of public works projects by recognizing the partnership between the managing agency and participating consultants and contractors.