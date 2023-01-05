The Catholic parishes in Olean contribute a great thing every Christmas Day: the Community Christmas Dinner that helps folks enjoy a full holiday meal.
The parishes of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and St. John the Evangelist Church shared a message with us, which we pass along here:
A note of thanks and appreciation for all the team work for the Community Christmas Dinner 2022. More than 925 dinners were served on Dec. 25th! Thank you to all the volunteers, contributors and sponsors, including Ried’s Food Barn (bakery and meat), U.S. Foods and Swatt Bakery.
Your generosity of time, talent and resources to help the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and St. John the Evangelist Church with the 2022 Christmas Dinner shows that Christ is alive in our community!
A blessed New Year in 2023.
THE HORRIFYING TOLL of a house fire in Buffalo over the New Year’s weekend — five children died as a result — serves as a reminder to follow essential safety tips during the winter heating season.
According to the the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, fire departments usually see an uptick in home fires during the winter, with nearly half of all home heating equipment fires occurring during December, January and February. Carbon monoxide (CO) exposure and poisonings also increase during these months.
Heating equipment is the second leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths. Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires, accounting for more than two of every five fires (44%), as well as the vast majority of deaths and injuries in home fires caused by heating equipment.
Homeowners should keep space heaters a safe distance from combustible materials, such as curtains, bedding, and upholstered furniture. To prevent CO exposure and poisoning, avoid the indoor use of unvented gas-burning appliances, unvented gas or wood-burning stoves, and unvented fireplaces.
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation to help curb the preventable deaths caused by space heater fires. The legislation requires that space heaters sold in New York state have a thermostat, automatic shut off, and be certified by a testing and certification body recognized and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Some home heating tips from FASNY and the National Fire Prevention Association:
• Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.
• Have a 3-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
• Never use your oven to heat your home.
• Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
• Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
• Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
• Always use the right kind of fuel specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
• All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
• Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
• Test smoke alarms at least once a month.