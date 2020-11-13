All is calm, and all is bright this year as the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announces its house decorating contest, as well as a business decorating contest.
The annual home lighting contest continues as a tradition in the community but, this year the contest will be virtual. Anyone wishing to enter in Olean, Allegany, Portville, Weston Mills and Hinsdale may do so by completing an entry form no later than Nov. 27 and submit their photo by Dec. 3 to be judged by community members and GOACC staff on the Chamber Facebook page.
“This community glowout is a fun way to encourage some friendly competition between neighbors by challenging them to put their festive skills on display for their local community,” says Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber. “For this to work, all houses must be lit and ready by Nov. 27, this is when the downtown lights will be lit.”
The contest will be judged based on placement, color, design, and special features incorporated into the design from Dec. 7-11 on the GOACC Facebook page. First-place winners from previous contests are not eligible for three years.
First-, second- and third-place winners will receive GOACC gift certificates that are accepted by more than 222 locations, in amounts of $100, $75 and $50, respectively. Winners will be announced Dec. 14.
Meanwhile, to participate in the business decorating contest, businesses must have their own building, windows and interior in the Olean, Allegany, Hinsdale, Portville and Westons Mills area. Businesses will be judged on originality, color, design, mechanical fixtures, creativity and presentation.
“Local businesses have had a tough year, along with many others, which is why we encourage participation to come together and spread some holiday magic in our community,” says Erica Dreher, membership services manager at the Chamber.
The deadline to enter will be Dec. 4 by submitting the entry form into the GOACC office or by emailing the form to santa@oleanny.com.
The listing of entries will be available for the community on the GOACC website, www.oleanny.com. Judging will also be Dec. 7-11 by a panel of judges who will choose their top five. Those five will advance onto judging by the community on the chamber Facebook page, where a winner will be chosen.
Winners will be selected in three categories: building, windows and interior and will be announced Dec. 21. Winners will win a $50 Chamber gift certificate as well as bragging rights.
GOACC asks that all lights are lit between the hours of 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7-11. If these times and/or days are inconvenient, advise the Chamber.
Contest forms are available at the Chamber website or at the office at 301 N. Union St. For information regarding Santa Claus Lane or other events and activities, call 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.
GOACC asks participants to follow all lighting industry standards and safety recommendations, which are available at the Chamber.