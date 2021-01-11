The holidays are past, but the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is already looking to the community for ideas for its 2021 Santa Claus Lane ornament.
Through the ornament sales, holiday lights are funded and can be lit in Olean from November to early January. The ornament will be the 26th in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald.
Every year, the Santa Claus Lane committee chooses the landmark to be designed on the 3 1/2-inch circular resin ornament. The artist sketches the layout from photos provided by Chamber officials and a prototype is created. Once the prototype is approved, work begins with the process of pouring and hand-painting each piece. The ornaments arrive in Olean, individually boxed, with a brief description of the ornament.
“The committee wants community input on this ornament,” says Meme K. Yanetsko, COO of the Chamber. “What do you want to see in the ornament?”
Below is a list of several buildings or sites that have been suggested to be an ornament: Rock City Park, Bartlett Country Club, Christopher Columbus Lodge, Dal-Tile plant, Downtown Deli, Gov. Higgins Mansion, Lincoln Diner, Olean House, Sprague’s Maple Farms, Olean Public Library, Paul’s Steakhouse, PickUps, St. Mary’s School, Thatcher Plant Factory and Warner’s Pizza.
Past ornaments (starting in 1999) include the Olean Municipal Building, the Fannie E. Bartlett House, St. Mary of the Angels Church, Olean High School, St. Stephen’s Church, St. Bonaventure University, a depiction of Santa Claus Lane, the Olean General Hospital, Olean Post Office, Community Bank, Ivers J. Norton, the Castle Restaurant, St. Francis Hospital, Chuck Wagon Restaurant, Palace Theater, Boardmanville Elementary, Red and Trudys, North Union Street street scape (first 100 block west side), Olean Class Cars, Cloud 9 Amusement Park, Bradner Stadium, Henry H. Hill, Archbishop Walsh, Beef ‘N’ Barrel Restaurant and Tasta Pizza.
Submit ideas to GOACC no later than February 1st by calling 372-4433, emailing info@oleanny.com or on facebook at facebook.com/OleanNYChamber.