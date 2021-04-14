The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for the community’s input on the future of its events.
A new survey asks about six of the Chamber’s 10 major events — Santa Claus Lane, Taste of Olean, Home Show, StrOlean, Corporate Challenge, Allegheny River Running Fest and Gus Macker.
Those who take the survey will be asked if they attend the events and what the Chamber can do to improve them, or if they don’t attend the events or haven’t in a while and why.
“Although 2020 saw some Chamber events held, six weren’t held,” says Meme K. Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber. “Did people miss these events? What can we add to the events to increase or boost attendance?”
The Chamber is also looking at developing a new event in 2022 and is asking the public what kind of event they would be interested in attending in the Olean area.
In 2016, the Chamber held a brainstorming meeting with its events committee. Several events were discussed, six were researched, a preliminary budget was developed and that info went back to the committee.
“This is how we created StrOlean,” Yanetsko says. “Concept was discussed in 2016 with implementation for August 2017.”
The survey will run through the end of April. The Chamber will draw participants’ names for winners of $25 Shop Olean gift certificates. The number of names drawn will be based on the number of completed surveys submitted.
“Get your friends to turn in complete surveys to boost the numbers,” says Erica Dreher, member services manager. “For every 50 surveys, we will draw one $25 winner.”
The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y5Y886D.
Many of the Chamber’s favorite events have been held for decades, with the Taste of Olean running nearly 30 years, the Santa Claus Lane parade for more than 35 years and a home show for nearly 50.
“While you don’t fix what’s not broken, we want to put a new coat of paint on these events as well as look at creating an all new event,” Dreher says. “We want to know what the area wants in regards to a new event.”
Contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 or info@oleanny.com.