John Irving’s local company is a financial planning services agency that has been a member of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce for more than 20 years.
John is also no stranger to the Chamber events as a corporate sponsor — this year, in addition to being a shirt sponsor of the Gus Macker, he again took on the presenting sponsor role of this year’s Chamber Clambake.
The Chamber Clambake is set for 3 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Park.
“Through our many years of membership at the Chamber, our business stands behind quality organizations and their events — we felt that by lending our support to the Chamber not only financial but personal commitment, it’s a win-win for both of us,” John says.
Tickets are for Chamber members and guests at $70 per person until the event. Non-GOACC members can purchase tickets for $75. Tickets admit you into a wonderful food event including raw clams, steamed clams, clam chowders, clams casino and non-seafood such as beef on weck, Italian sausage, hot dogs and hamburgers,
“Our events maintain an excellent level of quality and maintaining prices/costs due to sponsorships such as John’s company is providing,” says Meme Yanetsko, COO of the Chamber. “In addition to individual event sponsorships, the Chamber has 45 corporate sponsors overall that sponsor all of our events and activities.”
Dan DeCerbo, Old Library Restaurant owner, is catering the clambake again this year.
“Last year was our first time catering the clambake,” he says. “Lincoln Park is a great location for any event, but what convenience with us being right across the street.
The ticket count was expected to cap at close to 500 for the clambake.
The Chamber’s next event is the Southern Tier Corporate Challenge 5K Run/2.1-Mile Walk on June 22. For more information on upcoming Chamber events, contact the office at 372-4433 or events@oleanny.com.