As more commerce opens up in Olean and the region, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is marking its office reopening to the public with the sale of We’re Open for Business/Shop Local bags.
The canvas totes measure 15 1/2 inches by 15 inches with a large, open main compartment and a pair of 26-inch carrying handles. They are on sale at the Chamber office and online at shop.oleanny.com for $10 for one and $18 for two.
“The shop local bags are reusable bags that are environmentally friendly and perfect for shopping,” says Lisa Carpenter, GOACC administrative assistant. “We also connected with our members with many of them donating promotional items from their businesses which are included in the bags.”
The items range from chip clips from Petruzzi Insurance; a squirrel car coaster, highlighters from Financial Partners of Upstate NY, John Irving; lanyards from Angee’s Restaurant; carpenters’ pencils from KelKur Electric; pens from Hedley Brook Agency; water bottles from both Tops Friendly Markets and Wal-Mart; silicone phone wallet with stand and headphones; a can of vegetables from Ried’s Food Barn; and a squirrel magnet.
“As businesses reopen, we anticipate other members will add items and or flyers of hours,” Carpenter says.
The bags were initially purchased as promo items for GOACC’s Home Show, says Erica Dreher, member services manager.
“The plastic bag ban was implemented March 1 and we thought the bags would be a great addition to our home show,” she says.
The bags are promoting a shop local theme. As Western New York begins to reopen, the bag is a reminder to shop, dine and enjoy locally.
GOACC officials also stress that as businesses start to open: “Please understand they may have just survived one of the hardest professional and personal challenges they’ve ever faced. While they’re excited to open, the owners and employees may still be stressed. Please don’t go to these businesses and complain about changes that were forced upon them due to lost revenue, lost employees, new policies and protocols.
“They’re doing everything they can to adapt to the situation.
“Also, before posting on social media any bad issues you may have experienced with them during the reopening times, TALK to that business owner. Post later on how you two came together and resolved the situation.”
The GOACC office is currently open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.