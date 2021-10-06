Michael Weishan of Cattaraugus was among the winners of Audubon Community Nature Center’s 2021 nature photography contest with his stunning “Water Lilies and Reeds.”
The photo took first place in the Adult Division Flora and earned Michael a $200 cash prize.
Audubon Center officials say the response to the photo contest was truly international — entries came from 17 countries, representing five continents, as well as from more than 30 states. Winners came from across the country and finalists from around the world, including Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Australia.
Top photographs submitted for the contest will be on display at the Nature Center in Jamestown. Fine art nature photographer Karen Glosser judged this year’s competition.
The Audubon Community Nature Center is located at 1600 Riverside Road, a quarter-mile east of Route 62 between Jamestown and Warren, Pa.
THE AMERICAN BUMBLE BEE, a widespread species that appears to be in decline, is being reviewed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for possible federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.
The bee once occupied one of the widest ranges of all North American bumble bees — nearly all the continental U.S., including New York and Pennsylvania — but studies suggest it is declining, especially in the northern part of its range. It is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, which is a critical indicator of the health of the world’s biodiversity.
According to the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, “Throughout its range the American bumble bee faces many threats, all of which are likely contributing to its decline. The main threats identified for this species are climate change, pesticide use, habitat loss, the spread of pathogens and parasites, and low genetic diversity.”
The FWS has launched a 90-day review of the bee’s status in response to a petition submitted earlier this year by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Bombus Pollinator Association of Law Students of Albany Law School.