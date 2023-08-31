This message of caution and instruction from the Allegany County Department of Health, which is seeing an increase in people having contact with bats inside their homes or camps, can be for folks throughout the Twin Tiers.
The department urges residents, if they find a bat in a home and it may have been in contact with a person or pet, “please CATCH THE BAT! DO NOT RELEASE IT!!!”
A child, an older person, someone who is speech impaired, or someone who is sleeping while a bat is in their room may not be able to communicate if they were bitten, says Theresa K. Moore, supervising public health educator/public information officer for the county’s DOH.
When the bat is not available to be tested (it has been destroyed, set free, or thrown away) the recommendation from the New York State Department of Health and the Allegany County Department of Health would be that everyone who was in the room with the bat while sleeping or bitten by the bat have the post-exposure rabies vaccinations.
Things to remember:
• Watch the New York State Department of Health’s video, ”Catch the Bat!”
• Children sleep heavily and may not awaken from the presence of a small bat.
• A bat bite can be small and not easily noticed.
• Bat proof your home, see the ACDOH Facebook page or website at alleganyco.gov
• DO THE MATH. If you have the bat and it is tested, you and your family will have the results and know for sure if you were exposed.
• CATCH AND KEEP any bat found inside your home.
Contact the Allegany County Department of Health- Environmental Health Division at (585) 268-9250 and press 2 with questions or for more information. The Cattaraugus County Health Department can be reached at (716) 373-8050.
Speak to a public health sanitarian or technician about whether a bat needs to be sent in for testing. They will ask questions about where and when the bat was found in your home and who had contact or possible contact with the bat.
Keep pets current on rabies vaccinations. The county health departments offer free rabies vaccination clinics.
In Cattaraugus County, free clinics for pets are set at the county DPW garages Sept. 7 in Markhams, Sept. 12 in Franklinville, Sept. 14 in Allegany and Sept. 19 in Lyndon.
In Allegany County, the next clinic is Sept. 23 at the Genesee Valley Central School bus garage from 9 a.m. to noon. To register, go to the ACDOH Facebook page or website at alleganyco.gov.