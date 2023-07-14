Michael Winicki will give a talk entitled “Bricks, Leather & Glass: Olean’s Tanneries, Brick Yards and Glass Plants” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Olean Point Museum — behind the Bartlett House at 302 Laurens St.
Even though the last of these industries closed in 1948, for nearly the previous 100 years they were primary industries in the city of Olean, employing hundreds and serving as cornerstones of the community.
While many recall Thatcher Glass and Quirin Tannery, most of the others have been forgotten. In his hour-long talk, Winicki will discuss the fundamentals of how each business functioned, where each business was located, when they opened, when they closed and share some interesting facts about each.
Bring a chair and curiosity about this fascinating part of Olean’s history. In case of rain the event will be moved to the inside of the museum.
For more information, email rose.teachman@yahoo.com.
THE AMERICAN RED CROSS continues to see a concerning trend — blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in. The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months.
Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to avoid a looming blood shortage.
To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.” The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.
In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
Through Aug. 12, those who give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.
July 17 – 31, donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week t-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win the three-night New York getaway.