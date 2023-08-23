Readers are of course used to seeing local photographer Dan Jordan’s spectacular images in the Olean Times Herald. Dan — aka “The Eagle Whisperer” — submits them occasionally, and we keep printing them, because we are always so astounded by his latest work with a camera. (Truth is, Dan tells us himself he is frequently astounded by what he sees — and shoots — on his outings.)
An outing this week was no exception. But we’ll let Dan, a professional wildlife photographer who lives in Allegany and operates his portrait studio in Olean (www.jordanphotog.com), describe his latest adventure:
August 21 was the day that I “almost” got shut out for eagle sightings, despite a 300-mile journey into central Pennsylvania in search of them.
Normally, when I make this circuit, I see between six and 12 eagles. This day was not so bountiful. On my return, while passing through Portville, I called my wife and told her of the impending shutout. She jokingly replied, “Don’t come home until you see an eagle.”
At least, I think she was joking. That, or she didn’t want me moping around for the rest of the day.
As I drove along the Allegheny River in East Olean, I looked to a tree where I often see eagles perched, but nothing. As I was muttering under my breath, out of the corner of my eye, I caught a glimpse of an adult eagle flying toward me. It then swooped down toward the river. I assumed it was after a fish. I was a little disappointed, because I was not in a position to photograph the eagle snagging a fish.
To my surprise, the eagle was not after a fish at all, but was landing on a partially submerged branch in the river.
I made a hasty turnaround, jumped out of my Bronco, and ran to the other side of the road, where I perched myself on the guardrail and began capturing photos. The eagle was well aware of my presence. It looked up at me every so often but was more concerned about cooling down in the river than it was about my presence.
While I observed, the eagle submerged its head twice and took a drink of tasty river water four times. I knew that, sooner or later, the eagle would fly from the river and was ready for it when it did take off.
So, you see, this story has a happy ending. Not only did the eagle get a well-deserved cool down but also, I got to go home and relate this wonderful story to my wife. No shutout this day.
For the record, I am averaging just under six eagle sightings per day in 2023. Most of them are within a 25-mile radius of my home in Allegany. In fact, Allegany is my leading location for eagle sightings this year. Olean has also been very active, especially in the last 20-45 days.