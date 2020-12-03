Each year, New York Agriculture in the Classroom recognizes an exceptional teacher who incorporates learning through a lens of agriculture into their curriculum.
Patricia Eshelman, a high school teacher in the Bolivar-Richburg Central School District, is the NYAC 2021 Teacher of the Year for prioritizing learning through agriculture through relevant and engaging cross-curricular learning experiences.
Eshelman will represent NYAC as a model educator who incorporates agriculture as a context for learning in her biology and agriculture classrooms. The Wolverine Environmental Center, also known as the WEE-Center, was an effort put forth by the district, students and community partners. Over the last three years it has blossomed into an agricultural learning center offering students opportunities to experiment with various agricultural technologies.
There, Eshelman recognized a need to reconnect the rural students with the agricultural industries around them and sought to create a new course that would teach thoughtful food choices, make a connection between them and natural resources, and give them a basic knowledge and understanding of agriculture.
Thus, the Sustainable Living and Agriculture course was formed.
The course provides students with a survey of a broad range of agricultural topics from botany to ethics, gives students hands-on experiences and engages the community by bringing in guest speakers each week with different areas of expertise.
Eshelman empowers her students to ask questions and guide the focus of the lessons for an interactive experience. The students have conducted studies of food waste, which led them to explore composting and vermicomposting food from the school cafeteria and thought-provoking conversations about nutrient recycling.
The class also created a garden space where the composted soil could be utilized. In their garden they planted garlic, asparagus, blueberries, black raspberries, fruit trees, perennial flowers and tomatoes.