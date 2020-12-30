Bills Mafia is about more than a few guys — bolstered, shall we say, by spiritous drink — pile-driving tables during the tailgating session before games in Orchard Park.
It’s much more.
Buffalo Bills fans across Western New York and beyond are being recognized more and more for spontaneously reaching into their pockets to support good causes — most recently for quarterback Josh Allen after his grandmother’s passing last month.
Patricia Allen passed away the day before the Bills played the Seattle Seahawks — and came away with a 44-34 signature win as Allen had an incredible day. After the game head coach Sean McDermott revealed what happened and Bills fans rallied on social media to start making donations in Patricia Allen’s honor to Oishei Children’s Hospital, which Allen has supported in his three years in WNY.
On Monday, Oishei announced that a $217,000 donation from lifelong Bills fan Sue McCollum pushed the total of donations past the $1 million mark.
“I am grateful to be able to make this gift in honor of my late parents, Frederick D. and Joan R. McCollum,” McCollum was quoted as saying in the Oishei announcement. “My parents loved their family, their hometown and we grew up knowing Sundays were made for Buffalo Bills football! They’d be proud to know they are joining the Bills Mafia in honoring Josh Allen’s own grandmother and in doing great things for the kids in Buffalo.”
Oishei named a wing of the hospital after Patricia Allen, and her grandson said what it meant to him and his family that Bills fans decided to make so many donations in his grandmother’s memory.
“I know my family is forever engraved here and myself included,” Allen said.
The penchant for spontaneous, social-media-driven fundraising by Bills Mafia was featured Monday evening in a pregame segment by ESPN.
It all started, by the way, in late 2017 when QB Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals shocked the Baltimore Ravens with a last-minute touchdown, eliminating the Ravens — and sending the Bills to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 1999.
To show their gratitude, Bills fans donated more than $415,000 to Dalton’s charitable foundation, a story that made national news.