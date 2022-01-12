Mayor William J. Aiello announced again this year that the Bradner Stadium fence along East State Street is available for Buffalo Bills fans to show their support for the team.
“Let’s show Olean’s support for the Bills by attaching flags, banners and posters to the fence along the East State Street side of Bradner Stadium,” Aiello said. “Please be sure to secure your items so they do not fly away.”
Expectations are high again this year as the Bills won their second-straight AFC East championship and they host division rival New England in the first round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.
The Bills broke the Patriots’ yearslong stranglehold on the division in the 2020 season, making it all the way to the AFC championship game, in which the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Several signs and banners were affixed to the Bradner Stadium fence for that playoff run as local residents heeded the mayor’s call for Olean to show its Bills spirit.
Here’s hoping the Bills can go on a run to the Super Bowl — and Olean folks rep their pride in Western New York’s team.
TO CELEBRATE the Bills’ season ConnectLife will give away five pairs of tickets to the playoff game Saturday against the Patriots.
All blood and platelet donors with an appointment through Friday will be entered to win. One winner will be chosen each day.
The blood supply in Western New York remains at a critical level. January is historically a tough month for blood collection due to inclement weather and seasonal illness, and with the dramatic uptick in COVID cases the community is experiencing ConnectLife cannot keep pace with the rate at which our local hospitals are using blood across WNY.
The community blood center is especially in need of Type O blood donations.
ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood for Western New York, including Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.
To make an appointment to donate call (716) 529-4270 or visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.