The New York State Museum’s beloved antique carousel — an historic treasure that has a close connection to our region of the Southern Tier — reopened to the public this week in Albany after extensive repairs and upgrades.
Dozens of local elementary school students and their teachers joined state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa to celebrate the carousel’s restoration and were treated to a reading of “Carousel” by Pat Cummings and an ice cream party.
The entire carousel, which is about 100 years old, was disassembled, new parts fabricated, and meticulous repairs made by some of the few remaining specialized craftsmen in the country, and then reassembled over the past three years. The carousel, accommodating up to 50 riders at a time, will be open to the public Tuesday through Sunday, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The carousel was operated by Sadel Brother’s Amusement Co. of Wellsville. Throughout the summer months, the carousel would be transported by train to local fairs in the Southern Tier and into Northern Pennsylvania, and then it would be stored for the winter. By 1933, it was the main attraction at Cuba Lake’s Olivecrest Amusement Park, where it operated until 1972.
Purchased by the New York State Museum in March 1975 from Robert Hopkins of Cuba, the merry-go-round remained in storage at the museum’s collections facility in Rotterdam until it was fully restored and installed in its current location in the newly constructed Terrace Gallery in 2001.
“The State Museum Carousel is truly a work of art,” Rosa said. “Members of the museum staff have worked diligently alongside craftsmen with highly specialized skills to painstakingly bring the more than 100-year-old carousel back to life for our visitors.
“It is gratifying that this labor of love is complete, and I encourage everyone to experience first-hand the nostalgic magic of this treasured artifact,” she said.
Museum staff searched far and wide to find the skilled craftsmen to work with the carousel’s wooden animals and antique machinery, discovering that only a handful of experts remain in the nation who can conduct such restoration work. Some of this labor included adding center pole bearings, new hardware, installation of 758 energy-efficient LED bulbs, and other routine maintenance to return the carousel to its original allure.
Some of the work completed by museum personnel included research and development for plastics and engineering of new components; machining a new thrust washer for the center bearing; adding new safety cables, and hardware throughout the carousel; lighting, carpet, paint, sound system, and custom moldings to repair damaged benches; and rebuilding and repairing of the constant oiler, among many other efforts.
A timelapse video of these repairs in process may be found on the New York State Museum Carousel website.
As one of the Museum’s most popular attractions, the carousel hosts thousands of riders each year. Located on the fourth floor of the museum, the treasured full-size, 48-foot diameter carousel boasts 36 horses, two donkeys, two deer, two chariots and a spinning tub. The animals featured on the carousel were carved around 1895 by Charles Dare of Brooklyn, a German immigrant and toymaker, and the carousel was built by the renowned Herschell-Spillman Company of North Tonawanda between 1912 and 1916.
This historic artifact is a treasured part of the New York State Museum’s Collection. Much more information may be found on the Museum’s carousel website.