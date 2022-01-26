The New York State Division of Consumer Protection warns about scammers taking advantage of the free COVID-19 test government program to steal personal information.
Due to the high demand, scammers may start using techniques that typically arise with a free government event such as: falsely claiming to be online providers of the tests; sending fake emails and texts that contain harmful links designed to steal your personal information; and using robocalls to pitch testing information.
“As the free at-home test program is rolled out, New Yorkers can thwart the scammers by keeping their personal, financial and health information safe and questioning any requests for a social security number, credit card, health insurance or other personally identifiable information from anyone not affiliated with a trusted health or government entity,” says Acting Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez.
Consumers should also be aware that the ONLY website for the free at-home test kits is https://www.covidtests.gov/ This link will direct you to a U.S. Postal Service page to complete the free at home test kit request form. The form only asks for your name and address.
To avoid being victims of at home COVID- 19 testing scams, the Division of Consumer Protection offers the following tips:
• Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. It could download a virus onto your computer or device. Make sure the anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is up to date.
• Be aware of emails coming from unknown senders. Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts claiming to have information about free at-home covid testing kits.
• Ignore online offers for at-home COVID-19 tests or emails claiming you can get your free at home testing kit sooner.
• Be aware of emails asking for your personal information.
• Hang up on illegal robocallers. The federal government will not call you to offer you a free testing kit.
Official government websites use “.gov”. A .gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States. Secure .gov websites use HTTPS. A lock symbol or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.