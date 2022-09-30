Eric Jones

West Clarksville artist Eric Jones is a contestant on Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins,” which premiere’s at 10 p.m. Sunday.

 Food Network

The most prolific pumpkin carver and caricature artist in Upstate New York is at it again.

Eric Jones of West Clarksville, whose pumpkin and snow carvings have thrilled Twin Tiers residents and whose team finished second on the 10th season of the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars,” is a contestant on the network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins.”

