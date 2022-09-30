The most prolific pumpkin carver and caricature artist in Upstate New York is at it again.
Eric Jones of West Clarksville, whose pumpkin and snow carvings have thrilled Twin Tiers residents and whose team finished second on the 10th season of the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars,” is a contestant on the network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins.”
Jones is one of seven contestants on the show — including a restaurant owner from Rochester whose team won “Halloween Wars” in 2015 — with the premiere of Episode 1 at 10 p.m. Sunday. Additional episodes will air throughout October.
In the first episode, “Outrageous Pumpkins” host Sunny Anderson asks the seven carvers to create massive jack-o’-lanterns that tell a ghost story.
“Then, each carver must create four nesting jack-o’-lanterns that are just as enchanting on their own as they are when they come together,” the show’s promo on Food Network’s website reads. “Judges Paul Dever and Terri Hardin send one carver packing while the rest continue on their journey for the title of ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ Champion.”
Particularly since his notoriety skyrocketed in Western New York after his “Halloween Wars” experience, Jones has been busy creating incredibly detailed pumpkin carvings and snow sculptures from Cuba to Olean and beyond. His snow sculptures featuring Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and other Bills figures were particular hits in 2021.
Jones is also very much in demand as a caricature artist, popping up at local festivals and other events throughout the region to delight folks with his uncanny skill.
While Jones took time out to try his hand at another TV competition, he told the Times Herald in 2020 after his “Halloween Wars”: “The competition is secondary to the experience. Thousands of people applied for the show and I was one of just six carvers chosen in the country. The experience of being on the show far outweighed the loss. Besides, it’s led to other opportunities already.”
We will keep track of Jones’ progress on this latest show and try to catch up with him when he can talk about the results.