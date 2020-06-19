With so many public fireworks displays canceled for postponed, and ongoing social distancing measures in place, safety experts expect a significant increase in first-time personal fireworks users shooting them off closer to home.
That also brings up the annual confusion — especially in the Twin Tiers — about what sort of “fireworks” are legal in New York state vs. Pennsylvania.
New York has stricter fireworks laws — any aerial type of firework is illegal, including bottle rockets and roman candles. In terms of non-aerial fireworks that are illegal, spinners and firecrackers are not permitted.
Party poppers, sparklers and other limited fireworks that can be sold in stores are permitted. If you are caught possessing illegal fireworks, you can face some steep fines depending on the type and amount you have; firing them off also can bring a fine.
Nevertheless, more elaborate fireworks are readily available across the state line in Pennsylvania — the destination for many New Yorkers who want to present their own backyard display. Temporary fireworks tents are permitted to set up on June 20 and can operate through July 5.
Meanwhile, officials across New York state are reporting more-than-usual illegal home fireworks activity — weeks before July 4. The “crack-crack” and “pop-pop” of significant fireworks have been heard in the Olean area as well.
Buffalo’s Channel 2 reports that officials with the Jamestown Police Department say they’ve had 65 complaints about fireworks going off in the area — double the amount of complaints they got during the same time last year.
Fire service officials, fireworks experts and the fireworks industry is providing personal safety tips for fireworks users this year in preparation for a surge in first-time, at-home fireworks users. The tips were circulated this week by Phantom Fireworks of Youngstown, Ohio:
• Fireworks, including sparklers, should be handled by sober adults, never children.
• Set up and stabilize fireworks on hard, flat surfaces.
• Have water readily available (a connected hose is best, a fire extinguisher or bucket of water).
• Consider weather conditions and do not shoot fireworks during high winds.
• Wear safety gear (glasses and gloves) and use a flashlight when lighting fireworks at night.
• Keep pets inside during fireworks use (the noise can frighten animals).