AAA analysis

It's a lot more expensive in 2022 to maintain a new vehicle, AAA reports.

AAA says, according to the latest research, the average yearly cost to own and operate a new vehicle in 2022 is $10,728, or $894 per month.

That's a considerable increase from 2021, when the average yearly cost was $9,666 (or $805.50 per month). Of course, fuel prices are the most significant factor pushing this year's average annual price tag.

