The American Cancer Society is once again ready to say goodbye to winter with the return of its annual Daffodil Days.
This colorful flower, among the first of spring, represents a campaign that brings hope to cancer patients, their caregivers and families, while providing funding to support the research, programs and services of ACS.
“Cancer touches all of us in one way or another,” says Dan Tobin, ACS director of integrated marketing for the Northeast. “By supporting the American Cancer Society through Daffodil Days, you are not only warming the hearts of others with these beautiful first flowers of spring, but you are also helping ACS improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”
For many years, individuals, small businesses, and large corporations have supported ACS through the Daffodil Days campaign by making donations for flowers that have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or as a way to say thank you to employees, friends and colleagues.
Based on donation amounts, different options are available: A $10 donation is good for a bunch of 10 regular daffodils, a $15 donation brings a bunch of 10 regular daffodils with a vase, potted mini daffodils or a bunch of 10 assorted tulips. A $25 donation brings a bunch of 10 assorted tulips with a vase or a Gift of Hope — bunches of daffodils that the ACS delivers to patients in hospitals, treatment centers and other local facilities.
Corporate donors might wish to secure daffodils for their entire office. For a $500 donation, 500 daffodils in boxes of 50 bunches will be received.
Orders are being taken through Feb. 21. Flowers arrive the week of March 20. For information on ordering flowers, contact Shawn Kosior at shawn.kosior@cancer.org or (330) 617-8482.