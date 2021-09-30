The eastern hellbender — North America’s largest salamander and a denizen of our Allegheny River — is getting a boost in efforts to increase its numbers in the Susquehanna River system.
More than 120 juvenile eastern hellbenders were released into a tributary stream in the upper reaches of the Susquehanna in Pennsylvania this summer through a groundbreaking program developed by Peter Petokas, research associate at Lycoming College’s Clean Water Institute.
The release into a stream, where the program had previously created prime hellbender habitat, involved young salamanders raised in a New York state lab of the Wetland Trust from eggs hatched at the Bronx Zoo.
The hellbender — capable of growing to as much as 2 feet in length — was designated Pennsylvania’s official state amphibian in 2019.
Dependent on clean, well-oxygenated, fast-flowering water, the salamander originally was found in rivers and streams throughout the Appalachian Mountains from New York to Georgia, but they have disappeared from most of their range. Pollution, sedimentation, dams, illegal collection and amphibian fungal disease have all taken their toll.
The hellbender is also known as the “snot otter,” “Allegheny alligator,” “devil dog” and “mud devil.”
The release of 124 juvenile hellbenders, which Petokas describes as an attempt to “restart the species’ populations in the upper portions of the region,” was the second release of 3.5-year-old salamanders hatched and reared in captivity. Nearly 100 hellbenders were released in 2018.
Plans for this year call for additional eggs to be collected in the wild, hatched and reared for release at 3 1/2 years.
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky, who helped with the most recent release, says the hellbenders were tagged with tracking tags before their release. The tags are powered by a solar panel near the release site.
They will be monitored to develop data to help determine the status of the population.
Petokas, who has seen two populations of hellbenders disappear in the 15 years he has studied the species in Pennsylvania and New York, estimates that 95% of the species’ habitat in the Susquehanna watershed no longer exists.