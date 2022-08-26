World University Games medal

Alfred University students and faculty helped design and make the medals for this winter’s Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.

 John DiGiacomo

Alfred University students and faculty on Thursday showcased their involvement in the design and make of the medals for this winter’s Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.

The medals’ glass insert was engineered by Alfred U. students and faculty and includes recycled glass and luminescent rare earth elements.

