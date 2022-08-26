Alfred University students and faculty on Thursday showcased their involvement in the design and make of the medals for this winter’s Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.
The medals’ glass insert was engineered by Alfred U. students and faculty and includes recycled glass and luminescent rare earth elements.
The 11-day, multi-winter sports competition and educational festival in Lake Placid and the surrounding Adirondack region is set for Jan. 11-22.
“The Organizing Committee is thrilled to partner with Alfred University and our design collaborators in showcasing an exceptional set of medals for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games,” says Ashley Walden, Adirondack Sports Council executive director, the Games’ Organizing Committee. “These one-of-a-kind medals embody not only the spirit of the Games, but also the ethos of New York state as a leader in sustainability, expression and innovation worldwide.”
In all, more than 250 gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the top-three collegiate athletes competing in the 12 winter sports and 86 events that make up the Lake Placid Games. The dimensional ice-inspired form, designed by Sidekick Creative, a graphic design agency based in Glens Falls departs from the traditional circular medal shape, creating a memorable impression and immediately conveying a wintry theme.
The centerpiece of the medals features an inlaid phosphorescent recycled glass disc, engineered and produced in partnership with Alfred, highlighting the state’s history of innovative glass technology.
“Alfred University is proud and honored to provide our wealth of expertise to this important sustainable effort,” says Gabrielle Gaustad, dean of the Inamori School of Engineering at Alfred. “Our staff of glass science and engineering professors and researchers are world-renowned for their work in this field and working together with our students they have delivered a fascinating and beautiful product that will make New York state stand out among hosts of international sporting events.”
Designed with an angular take on the traditional circular medal, its imagery evokes a roughly hewn block of ice, while the sharply cornered edge resembles an Adirondack mountain ridge. At the core of each medal is a recycled glass disc infused with copper oxide to deliver an icy blue hue.
The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games’ logo is engraved upon the glass insert which features rare earth elements europium oxide, dysprosium oxide and samarium oxide, giving it a luminescent orange, red and yellow glow when exposed to ultraviolet light.
“Collaboration and discovery alongside engineering students at Alfred University has long been the highlight of my career as an educator,” says Bill LaCourse, professor of glass science at Alfred. “Knowing that our work together will be featured in such a prominent way, celebrating the achievements of university athletes from across the globe, gives me great pride and only adds to the legacy and renown of Alfred University and the New York State College of Ceramics.”
World University Games officials similarly lauded the efforts of the students, researchers and designers of the medals.
“Since winning the bid to host the (games), our mission has been to serve as a beacon for the world in modeling sustainable, environment-forward event management,” says Karlan Jessen, head of sustainability and legacy for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games. “This medal furthers our initiative by not only drawing upon the grandeur of New York state’s natural resources, but also demonstrates that responsible recycling practices can result in something beautiful and groundbreaking for society.”