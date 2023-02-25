On Red House Lake

A woman paddles a kayak on Red House Lake in Allegany State Park in September.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

In another record-setting year for visitorship at New York State parks, Allegany State Park did its part in entertaining masses of people in 2022.

Nearly 1.5 million people visited the Quaker and Red House areas of ASP last year, although that wasn’t a record in itself. More than 1.57 million people used the park in 2021 as Americans followed through with getting outdoors while social distancing was still the order of the day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

