In another record-setting year for visitorship at New York State parks, Allegany State Park did its part in entertaining masses of people in 2022.
Nearly 1.5 million people visited the Quaker and Red House areas of ASP last year, although that wasn’t a record in itself. More than 1.57 million people used the park in 2021 as Americans followed through with getting outdoors while social distancing was still the order of the day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state announced recently that annual attendance at state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation saw a record 79.5 million visits in 2022. Total visits statewide increased by more than one million compared to the previous year.
“From Niagara Falls to Bear Mountain to Jones Beach, New York’s State Parks offer residents and visitors the opportunity to reconnect with the environment, breathe in the fresh air, and find solace in their natural surroundings,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
New York state park attendance has been steadily climbing for more than a decade, rising nearly 43% since 2008. For Allegany State Park, however, attendance has remained far more steady over the years: in 2008, attendance was just under the record set in 2021.
Among the most-visited state parks in 2022 were Niagara Falls State Park (9.4 million), Jones Beach State Park (8.5 million), Robert Moses State Park (3.8 million), Saratoga Spa (3.5 million), Sunken Meadow State Park (3.1 million) Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park (3 million) and Bear Mountain State Park (2.4 million).
New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “State Parks is grateful to those who have returned and to those who are discovering what all the State Parks and Historic Sites have to offer.”
Hochul’s proposed FY 2024 budget commits $200 million in capital funding to continue the ongoing transformation of New York’s flagship parks, support critical infrastructure projects, and help meet the goal of powering park facilities with renewable energy by 2030.
The budget proposal would also enhance the agency workforce to support a new and expanded Park Police Academy class, the Environmental Bond Act, the Empire State Trail, park administration and site operations. Additionally, the $4.2 billion “Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act” will boost funding for climate change mitigation, restoration and flood risk reduction projects, and open space protection to continue to improve stewardship of the park system’s 350,000 acres and 300 miles of coastline.
The state oversees more than 250 individual parks, historic sites, recreational trails, and boat launches. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov.