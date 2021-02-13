A recent State & Union on a North Fourth Street home generated discussion in and outside the newsroom.
Dave Deckman, city historian, reached out to the Times Herald on the architect behind the home — Edward Broadhead Green.
“He deserves a lot more than a casual mention,” Deckman said, noting his prolific design work saw similar popularity to that of the best-known American architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. “He was that prominent.”
Green was born in Utica in 1855, later attending Cornell University. After starting his practice in Auburn, he moved to Buffalo in 1881. His clients were some of the best-known “Gilded Age” elites in Buffalo.
Green designed many of the mansions in Buffalo during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Along with the mansions, other Buffalo landmarks bearing his work include the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the YMCA Central Building and others.
Even so, much of his work is still visible in the Southern Tier.
“He had his fingerprints all over Olean,” Deckman said, with Green designing many landmark homes, including the Gov. Frank Higgins mansion, formerly along South Avenue, as well as Deckman’s headquarters at the Fannie E. Bartlett House.
“George Foreman built the Bartlett House,” Deckman said, noting the Eastern Oil Co. founder tapped Green for the design. When Foreman later moved to Buffalo, he had Green design a new mansion. The home today, at 824 Delaware Ave., is known as the Forman-Cabana House.
The Queen Anne-style house was originally built in 1881 by Foreman, and purchased in 1891 by Frank and Fannie Bartlett for $15,000 — close to half a million dollars in today’s funds. The house features nine rooms decorated in turn-of-the-century Victoriana and seven fireplaces, each different in design and composition.
Another house, at 660 Main St., was also designed by Green for Dewitt Conklin of the Conklin Wagon Works.
“The governor’s mansion is gone, but if you look at the house on Main Street — and add a couple of pillars — you have a really good idea what it looked like,” Deckman said.
Several websites address Green’s designs, including Buffalo Architecture and History at buffaloah.com. That website lists the many dozen still-standing Green homes in the Buffalo area, as well as mentioning a few of Green’s works outside of the Queen City.
Across the region, the Chautauqua Institution’s post office and the Angelica Free Library were designed by Green. According to the website, Green’s efforts were attracted to the projects by Olean’s Frank Higgins, then a state senator, after Green’s work on Higgins’ home.
Green died in 1950 in Buffalo. More than 150 of his designs remain standing.
Deckman said he has been thrilled to hear that more residents have enjoyed reading about sites like the Green houses and other marvels of interest.
“There’s been a resurgence of interest in local history,” Deckman said, much of it driven by columns like State & Union, as well as Facebook groups shooting photographs, clippings and information back and forth.
“It builds civic pride — and I love it,” he said.