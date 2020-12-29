There were already a few Christmas trees at the curb in Olean on Monday. But were the trees put out because residents see the Christmas season as over or because the trees were beginning to copiously shed needles on the floor?
Well, Christmas trees that hold their needles for weeks longer may be among the results of a globe-trotting, multi-university research project.
Searching for trees that can fend off diseases threatening the most popular Christmas tree varieties — noble and Fraser firs — the 10-year Collaborative Fir Germplasm Evaluation Project eventually focused on fir trees from ... Turkey.
Outdoors and nature writer Marcus Schneck of pennlive.com reports that seeds from fir trees in the Eurasian countries have been planted and grown out at tree farms by universities across the country, including Penn State.
In each of the past three years, the researchers have cut sample branches from the best 100 trees among a few thousand that each of them planted and sent them to Gary Chastagner, plant pathologist at Washington State University.
He’s tested the sample branches for needle retention, and the project has progressed to the point that the best trees will be moved to seed orchards in the spring for future seed production.
About 25 years ago, Chastagner began studying firs native to the mountains surrounding the Black Sea, where certain species were found to resist root rot.
He shipped home more than 120 pounds of tiny seeds from the healthiest, best-looking fir specimens, which have been grown and evaluated on tree farms in various U.S. locations ever since.
In the project’s next phase, Chastagner and colleagues will expand their study to determine how the trees perform in a broader swath of territory, including farms in California, Ohio, Indiana, Washington and northern Idaho.
The work could have huge implications for the $360 million industry.
According to Rick Bates, associate professor of ornamental horticulture at Penn State and one of the researchers cooperating in the project, “Approximately 34 million trees are sold every year, and more than enough seedlings are planted to replace them. A million acres nationally are in Christmas tree production.”
He estimates that there are more than 15,000 Christmas-tree growers in the U.S., employing approximately 100,000 people to produce a crop valued at more than $360 million.