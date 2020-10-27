We received a couple of responses from readers about woolly bear caterpillars, weather lore and predicting the relative severity of a coming winter.
Jean Nevinger of Houghton called us Monday to tell us about the “completely black” woolly bear she found in her garden about five days ago.
“It was completely black, which is unusual for me, because I find them every year in my garden,” she tells us.
Needless to say, a completely black woolly bear should be disconcerting to anyone who follows the lore of woolly bears as predictors of how severe the coming winter will be. Essentially, the more black a woolly bear shows, as opposed to the orangish band in the middle of the body, the more fierce the winter is expected to be.
Meanwhile, Dave Crowley of Cuba offers some other weather lore.
“Many old-timers I have heard over the years believe that the size of the apple and nut crops in the fall is a valid indicator,” he writes us. “Nature provides a heavier crop so that wildlife might have a good supply to put away in order to carry them through a severe winter season.
“I have several hickory trees that have been putting forth a bountiful crop of nuts this year and the apple crop looks like it is very heavy as well.”
Other folklore holds that paper wasps help predict the winter: the higher aboveground the wasps build their nests, the deeper will be the snows of winter. Also, the more frantically squirrels gather nuts and the higher in trees they build their nests, the harder and longer will be the winter.
For his part, our editor, Jim Eckstrom, says the squirrels in his yard seem rather frantic.
More folklore says if deer, squirrels, raccoons, opossums and other mammals put on a heavy layer of fat in the fall, a severe winter is approaching; the heavier fur grows on mammals in the fall in preparation for winter, the more severe winter conditions will be; and if a lot of mice are invading your home in the fall the colder and longer will be winter.
And speaking of winter — yes, the possibility of snow was in the forecast for Friday. We’ll be on the lookout to see if there’s enough to qualify for the first real snowfall of the season to declare a winner in our First Snowfall Contest of 2020.