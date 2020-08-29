The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its newest Santa Claus Lane ornament, a depiction of the two locations of Tasta Pizza.
Through the ornament sales, holiday lights are funded and can be lit in Olean from November to early January. The ornament, in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald, is $25.
Each year, the Santa Claus Lane committee chooses the landmarks to be designed on the 3 1/2-inch ornament. The artist sketches the layout from photos provided by Chamber officials and a prototype is created. Once the prototype is approved, work begins with the process of pouring and hand-painting each piece by a Massachusetts company. The ornaments arrive in Olean, individually boxed, with a brief description.
It all started for Tasta Pizza in 1970. Wayne Lundy was living in Williamsport, Pa., where his family had a small pizza shop that sold square slices. When he moved back to Olean in 1970, he brought the idea with him and opened Tasta Pizza in the little white building on the corner of North 15th and West State streets.
Tasta has been serving up hot, fresh pizza in Olean for more than 50 years, rolling and baking their dough every day.
Tasta Pizza moved to its current location in the mid-1970s — the former Don’s Friendly Service Gas Station at 1521 W. State, right across the street from the original Tasta location.
William Hendrickson, Danny Kallenbach and Chris Wind were longtime employees who purchased Tasta from the previous owner and their former boss, Daniel Glendinning, in 2011.
In 2018, Tasta had its first makeover since the ’70s, with a new floor and paint — but with an effort to keep the “vintage look.” The upgrades also included a new heating and air-conditioning system, countertops, ceiling tiles and lighting.
Many of the previously made ornaments are still available with a limited inventory. They are: Olean Municipal Building, Fannie E. Bartlett House (2000), St. Mary of the Angels Church (2001), Olean High School (2002), St. Stephen’s Church (2003; sold out), St. Bonaventure University (2004), Santa Claus Lane (2005), Olean General Hospital (2006), Olean Post Office (2007), Community Bank, NA (2008), Ivers J. Norton School (2009), Castle restaurant (2010), St. Francis Hospital (2011; currently unavailable, with reorders arriving mid-October), Chuck Wagon Restaurant (2012), Palace Theater (2013), Boardmanville Elementary (2014), Reds and Trudys (2015), North Union Street and Olean Class Cars (2016), Cloud 9 Amusement Park (2017), Bradner Stadium (2018) and Archbishop Walsh and the Beef ‘n’ Barrel Restaurant (2019).
Ornaments are available at the Chamber office and can be purchased online at https://shop.oleanny.com/.
The Tasta ornaments can also be purchased at Tasta Pizza, 1521 W. State St. Ornaments can also be shipped outside Olean for an additional $6 for shipping/handling charges per ornament.
For more information, call 372-4433, stop in the office or email santa@oleanny.com.