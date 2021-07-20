Two soldiers, including one who was born in Olean and died as a combat medic in the Korean War, will be remembered with bridges designated in their honor under legislation sponsored by Rep. Martin Causer of McKean County, Pa.
A Barnum Road bridge over Mix Creek in Eldred Township, Pa., will be named for Sgt. Neil K. Dorrion, who grew up in the immediate area where the bridge is located.
Born in Olean on March 9, 1925, Dorrian served in the U.S. Army during World War II and then reenlisted in April 1949. He served as a medic with the Medical Company, 5th Regimental Combat Team, 24th Infantry Division. He was killed in action on Nov. 4, 1950, at Kunu-ri in North Korea, while tending to his wounded comrades.
James E. Pries Jr. of Emporium, Pa., says his great uncle’s remains were later returned to the United States and he was buried with full honors in Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Portville.
The Barnum Road bridge will be named the Sgt. Neil K. Dorrion Memorial Bridge.
Meanwhile, the bridge carrying Route 3004 over the Allegheny River in Roulette Township, Potter County, will renamed the SSG Gerrith Kibbe Memorial Bridge.
Kibbe enlisted in the Army in 1961 and served with the 98th Maintenance Company, 86th Maintenance Battalion, within Army operations. He was killed on June 24, 1967, while on duty in South Vietnam.
With the naming of this bridge, Causer, R-Turtlepoint, notes, all nine Vietnam War casualties from Potter County will be honored with a bridge dedicated in their name.
“It is my honor to work with local officials, area veterans groups and the families of these heroes to recognize their service and sacrifice to our community and our country,” Causer says. “Each time people cross these bridges they will be reminded that our freedom is not free but protected by people like these men who are willing to give their lives to preserve it.”
The law naming the bridges in honor of the two men takes effect in 60 days. The bridges will be formally dedicated at a later time, Causer says.