HINSDALE — A local beverage distributor is going out of business, affecting 46 workers this fall.

A state Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification published Friday indicated that Sanzo Beverage Co., at 3165 Route 19 in the town of Hinsdale, will lay off 48 employees on Nov. 14 as the business’ assets are sold to an undisclosed firm.

