HINSDALE — A local beverage distributor is going out of business, affecting 46 workers this fall.
A state Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification published Friday indicated that Sanzo Beverage Co., at 3165 Route 19 in the town of Hinsdale, will lay off 48 employees on Nov. 14 as the business’ assets are sold to an undisclosed firm.
The firm distributes Anheuser-Busch beer products, as well as other beverages. Workers at the site are represented by Teamsters Local 264, the WARN reported.
According to Times Herald records, Sanzo was the last independent beverage distributor in Western New York, serving counties through the region. Founded almost 90 years ago, the four-generation company opened its doors to distribute beer just after the repeal of Prohibition.
In 2014, the company received a 10-year tax break deal worth around $1.7 million from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency for a 13,000-square-foot warehouse addition.
A call to Sanzo officials was not returned by press time.
